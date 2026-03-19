Cook County woman accused of sharing porn with minor

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The Brief A Hickory Hills woman is charged with sending pornographic images to a juvenile. Investigators say she also sent threatening and racist messages. She faces felony charges and was released after her first court appearance.



A Hickory Hills woman has been charged after authorities say she sent pornographic images and messages to a juvenile.

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police said the investigation began Feb. 9 after a report that a minor received a pornographic photo and video, along with threatening and racist text messages from 24-year-old Megan Chladek.

Investigators alleged Chladek intentionally sent images of herself engaging in sexual acts with another adult to the child and to other adults. Authorities said the acts depicted were consensual, but the other person did not give permission for the images to be shared.

Investigators with the Special Victims Division’s Cyber Trafficking and Internet Crimes Against Children units took Chladek into custody on March 12. Two days later, she was charged with distribution of harmful material to a minor and non-consensual dissemination of private sexual images.

Chladek was released from custody on March 15 following her initial court appearance.