Second man charged in connection with Chicago-area homicide

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The Brief A second suspect has been charged in a deadly Ingleside shooting that killed a 19-year-old man. Oscar Arteaga faces weapons charges, while another suspect is charged with murder. Authorities say the shooting stemmed from an argument at a birthday party.



An 18-year-old Round Lake Beach man is facing weapons charges in connection with a fatal shooting last October in Ingleside that left a 19-year-old man dead.

The Lake County Sheriff’s Office said Oscar E. Arteaga was taken into custody Thursday after detectives concluded a follow-up investigation into the killing of Alejandro Castaneda.

Arteaga was charged with possession of a firearm without a FOID card and four counts of aggravated unlawful possession of a weapon. He is scheduled to appear in court later Thursday.

Authorities said the additional charges come after the earlier arrest of 18-year-old Yurem Mejia-Gomez, who was charged with first-degree murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm.

The backstory:

Investigators identified Mejia-Gomez as the alleged shooter after locating the vehicle involved and recovering a gun believed to have been used in the attack on Oct. 10, 2025.

The shooting happened late that night in the 35700 block of North Wilson Road in Ingleside. Deputies responding to a report of gunfire found Castaneda in a driveway with a gunshot wound to the chest. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Investigators said Castaneda had been attending a birthday party when a group arrived and began arguing with guests. The group left but then drove past the home and opened fire, striking Castaneda before fleeing.