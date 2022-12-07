Cause of deaths revealed after bodies of Chicago mom, her elderly father found in South Side home

A mother and her elderly father were found dead, and the woman's 2-year-old son was unharmed Wednesday morning in a home in Chicago's Chatham neighborhood.

Shortly before 11 a.m., police responded to a residence in the 8100 block of South Drexel Avenue to conduct a well-being check.

After forcing their way into the home, officers say they found 27-year-old Javonni Jenkins and her 79-year-old father deceased. They also discovered Jenkins' 2-year-old son, who was unharmed.

The child was transported to a nearby hospital for an evaluation.

Detectives are conducting a death investigation.

According to CPD spokesman Tom Ahern, Jenkins and her father died of gunshot wounds.

Relatives of Jenkins say she loved to laugh and have fun, and that she was a dedicated mother and phlebotomist. They also say she had a special bond with her 2-year-old son and father.

"It's killing me because… you see her, you're gonna see her son. Her son is always by her side. And for this person to do this to her, to take her away from her son, you've gotta be some kind of monster. A monster to do this to this little boy," a relative said.

The well-being check was called in after Jenkins did not show up for work.

"The Chicago Police Department gives our sincere condolences to the victims today," said Deputy Chief Sonora Ben, adding that detectives are "interviewing potential witnesses from the scene."

Ben wouldn’t comment on the circumstances of the deaths, noting only there were no weapons recovered and "this is an isolated incident."

"At this point, I don’t think the public should be concerned," she said.

No further information was immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.