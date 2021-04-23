CDC committee to meet Friday about Johnson & Johnson vaccine

A committee with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is scheduled to meet Friday regarding Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, the CDC and Food and Drug Administration paused use of the vaccine while officials looked into rare cases of blood clots among recipients.

Out of more than 7 million vaccine recipients, only six of them developed blood clots. Critics stressed that pausing the use of the vaccine would be detrimental to the fight against vaccine hesitancy.

The three FDA-authorized vaccines were brought to market in record time, leading to skepticism about how thoroughly the vaccines were tested and their safety.

Unlike vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna, the J&J vaccine is a single-dose shot and doesn’t have to be stored at extremely cold temperatures. It’s a crucial instrument in fighting the pandemic in rural areas that often lack the storage facilities needed by other vaccines.

Even so, the pause has support from experts like Dr. Vivek Murthy, the U.S. Surgeon General, who told Fox News the pause reflects how seriously officials are taking public safety.

"This is your safety system working for you, what you are seeing right now," Murthy said. "A signal came up, the FDA and CDC jumped on it and decided to investigate thoroughly and that’s what’s happening. That if anything, I believe, should increase people’s confidence that they are being told what’s going on and that any signals are being investigated."

Dr. Anthony Fauci, President Joe Biden’s chief medical advisor, noted the difficulty of putting the odds of severe side effects in proper perspective for the public.

Even so, Fauci told several media outlets on Sunday that he expects the J&J shots to resume this week, likely with some type of warning.

"I think it’ll likely say, ‘OK, we’re going to use it. But be careful under these certain circumstances,’" Fauci explained.

This story was reported from Atlanta. The Associated Press contributed.