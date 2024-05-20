CDC issues stark warning on rapid spread of deadlier Mpox strain

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued a stark warning to Americans this week regarding the rapid spread of a deadlier form of Mpox currently sweeping through the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

While the outbreak has yet to reach the shores of the United States, the CDC has intensified surveillance measures as a precautionary measure.

Mpox, an infectious disease caused by the monkeypox virus, typically manifests with symptoms such as fever, rash and flu-like symptoms including body aches. The virus primarily spreads through close contact with an infected person.

Despite a decline in Mpox cases in the US since their peak in 2022, health experts have observed an increase in cases compared to the same period last year. However, this surge is nowhere near the levels seen in 2022.

With warmer weather approaching and increased social interactions expected, there are concerns that these numbers could rise further.

In response to the escalating situation, the CDC and health officials advised individuals at high risk to get vaccinated and take necessary precautions. This recommendation is particularly pertinent for those with weakened immune systems.

Dr. Shawn Kurin is leading efforts to assess the effectiveness of the Mpox vaccine through clinical trials.

Rush University Medical Center has been part of the multicenter trial since 2022 and is actively seeking participants. Individuals interested in participating in the trial can find more information on Rush's website or by contacting the STOMP Clinical Trial at (312) 563-1345.