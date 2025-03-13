Ceasefire talks progress as Chicago's Ukrainian community awaits outcome

The Brief Talks are progressing on a potential 30-day Russia-Ukraine ceasefire, with Russian President Putin agreeing in principle but seeking additional terms. Local leaders in Chicago, home to many Ukrainian refugees, are cautiously hopeful but wary due to past disappointments. The Ukrainian National Museum will host an exhibit by Ukrainian illustrator Edward Kozak on March 16, focusing on Ukraine's relationship with Russia and the U.S.



Russian President Vladimir Putin said Thursday he agrees in principle with the proposal but wants additional terms. Putin added that he plans to call President Donald Trump to discuss what he sees as the necessary path to lasting peace. Ukraine has already accepted the proposal.

Since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, Chicago has become home to thousands of Ukrainian refugees.

Locals Weigh In:

While there is a sense of relief if the deal moves forward, local leaders remain cautious, citing past disappointments.

Ukrainian Village has served as a refuge for thousands who fled the war in Ukraine over the past three years. The neighborhood has hosted rallies and events to raise awareness and funding for the cause.

The Ukrainian National Museum, a cornerstone of the community, houses countless cultural artifacts and exhibits detailing Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

On Thursday afternoon, the museum's executive director, Zachary Dmyterko, shared his thoughts on the potential deal.

"So the museum has had a very prominent role in the community since the war started. We've put on a lot of exhibits, especially focused on raising awareness about the war, about the plight of refugees. All efforts toward a just and lasting peace are supported," Dmyterko said. "The Ukrainian community is very grateful that we've seen the renewal of intelligence and military aid immediately. However, it is deeply concerning that this all ultimately has been put on, like it relies on Russia, and we see that Russia does not want peace."

What's next:

On Sunday, March 16 at 1 p.m., the Ukrainian National Museum will host an exhibit featuring the works of Ukrainian illustrator and political satirist Edward Kozak. His art highlights the relationship between Ukraine, Russia, and the United States.

The event is being held in partnership with Branch 101 of the Ukrainian National Women’s League of America. More details can be found here.