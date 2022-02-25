Ukraine latest: West to impose Russian SWIFT bans; gas pipeline blown up in Kharkiv
The United States, European Union and United Kingdom have agreed to put in place crippling sanctions on the Russian financial sector in retaliation for its invasion of Ukraine.
Gov. Abbott calls on Texas retailers to remove Russian products from shelves
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has called on Texas retailers to remove all Russian products from their shelves.
Kyiv high-rise apartment building hit by missile strike
There was no immediate word on any potential fatalities or injuries.
Russian invasion of Ukraine puts US-space collaboration in question
President Joe Biden announced new sanctions Thursday targeting Russian financial and technology sectors, including its space program.
Chicagoans gather in Millennium Park in support of Ukraine
Rally organizers are calling for Chicagoans to make their voices heard by demanding an end to Russia’s invasion.
University of Illinois graduate documenting Russia-Ukraine war
Terrell Starr has never been right in the middle of a war, but now he is.
US citizens in Ukraine describe conditions, airstrikes
Terrell Starr traveled to Ukraine to work on a tourism business and ended up there during the war. Instead of fleeing, he took his selfie stick and cellphone and ran toward the devastation.
Empire State Building, other world landmarks light up in solidarity with Ukraine
Cities across the globe light up in blue and yellow in solidarity with Ukraine as Russia pushes on with its invasion of its European neighbor.
Ukraine invasion: What to know as Russian forces head toward Kyiv
Invading Russian forces are closing in on Ukraine’s capital, in an apparent encircling movement after a barrage of airstrikes on cities and military bases around the country.
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin condemns 'murderous attacks' by Russia
Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin met with local Ukrainian-Americans after a trip to several of Ukraine's eastern European neighbors.
Spirit of support: Russian vodka removed from Kansas liquor store shelves
“I’m trying to stand with Ukraine by not standing behind Russian products,” Jamie Stratton, Jacob Liquor Exchange partner and wine director, told FOX TV Stations.
Who is the 'Ghost of Kyiv'? Tale of Ukrainian fighter pilot trends on social media
Videos of a jet flying over Ukraine have social media buzzing about unconfirmed claims that a fighter pilot called the “Ghost of Kyiv” took down six Russian jets.
Putin is 'playing a very dangerous game', Chicago congressman says
A Chicago congressman is heavily involved in the U.S. response to the Russian invasion.
NATO to send troops to defend allies after Russia invades Ukraine; first-ever use of response force
NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not say how many troops would be sent or where they might go, but he did confirm that the move would involve land, sea and air power.
Sen. Durbin condemns 'murderous attacks' of Russia, voices solidarity with Ukrainians
U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) visited the Ukrainian-American community at the Ukrainian Cultural Center in Chicago Friday after meeting with leaders in eastern Europe.
Sen. Durbin meets with Chicago's Ukrainian community to express solidarity amid Russian invasion
U.S. Sen. Dick Durbin told the community he would be the voice for Ukraine, while expressing support for the people who "cannot escape the murderous attacks" of Russia.
$4 gas could morph to $5 following Russian invasion of Ukraine
Prices at gas pumps across the nation are projected to rise between 20 and 30 cents for motorists, or more, driven by surging crude oil prices after Russia invaded Ukraine.
Ukraine seeks to crowdfund military defense against Russian invasion
The Ukrainian government launched a website requesting cash donations to support their military defense amid Russia’s invasion of their country.
'Russian Warship, go f--- yourself': Ukrainian soldier livestreamed from Snake Island during final stand
A Ukrainian soldier on the ill-fated Snake Island was live-streaming as Russian warships opened fire and wiped out the 13 soldiers stationed there.
Ukrainian nonprofit says orphanages are dangerously low on supplies as invasion continues
Mark Davis, founder of Abundance International, talks about the status of Ukrainian orphanages amid Russia's violent invasion