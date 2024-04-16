Ukrainian prime minister urges investment during Chicago visit

Ukrainian Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal emphasized the importance of investment in his country during a visit to Chicago.

Shmyhal held a joint conference with the U.S. Special Representative for Ukraine's Economic Recovery, Penny Pritzker.

During the conference, Shmyhal advocated for increased assistance to Ukraine and highlighted investment opportunities for companies.

"The main objective of our meeting is to attract American investment. The Ukrainian economy needs it to survive, to rebuild, to grow. In turn, Ukraine is creating the most favorable investment climate positive to encourage potential investors from the United States, such as all around the world," Shmyhal said.

Shmyhal affirmed that the U.S. and Ukraine would collaborate closely to provide these investment opportunities, even amid ongoing conflict with Russia.