Cellphone stores burglarized in Humboldt Park: police
CHICAGO - Three cellphone stores were burglarized in February and March in Humboldt Park on the Northwest Side.
In each incident someone broke the glass doors with a hammer, which has a pink and gray handle, and stole money and electronics, according to a community alert from Chicago police.
The burglaries happened about 4:15 a.m. Feb. 23 and about 3:50 a.m. March 15 in the 4200 block of West Division Street, and about 4:05 a.m. March 17 in the 4000 block of West North Avenue, police said.
Police believe one man is involved.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Area Five detectives at 312-746-7394.