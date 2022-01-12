Cellphone stores targeted in string of robberies in Brighton Park: police

Chicago police are warning businesses on the Southwest Side about three robberies this month.

The robberies all occurred at cellphone stores in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said in a business alert.

In each case, the masked offender entered the store and demanded cash from employees, police said.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

The burglaries happened:

At 4:40 p.m. Jan. 7 in the 4100 block of South Archer Avenue;

At 4:02 p.m. Jan. 10 in the 3100 block of West 47th Street; and

At 5:10 p.m. Jan. 11 in the 3100 block of West 47th Street.

The offenders in each incident were described as Hispanic males between 25 and 40-years-old, wearing dark-colored clothing. In one of the robberies, the suspect was wearing black pajama pants with an ESPN logo, police said.

Advertisement

Anyone with information should contact Area One detectives at (312) 747-8384.