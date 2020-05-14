Chance The Rapper holds online concert to help small businesses

article

Chance The Rapper represented Chicago Thursday night, bringing the city and nation together with his music.

The musician held an online concert to raise money for small businesses that are struggling to make their way through the pandemic.

During the concert, Chance wasted no time in giving several shout-outs to some of his own favorite small businesses on the South and West sides that need help right now.

He gave shout-outs to Mikkey's Grill, Chicago Chicken & Waffles, Fat Tiger, and Uncle Remus. It was all part of Verizon's "Pay it Forward Live" effort.

All of the donations that were made during Chance's performance went to benefit the "Local Initiatives Support Corporation's Verizon Small Business Recovery Fund." Chance took part in this ongoing effort that provides grants of up to $10,000 to small businesses.

Chance performed a very intimate, nearly one-hour-long set from his living room, while people posted on social media under the hashtag "Pay It Forward Live." Verizon was committing an additional $10 every time that hashtag was used during the rapper’s performance.

FOX 32 had the opportunity to catch up with the owner of Mikkey's Grill as Chance was performing, who says she deeply appreciated the big shout-out.

Advertisement

“We think what Chance is doing around Chicago and for his city is a great thing. He's very, very humble. He hasn't gotten too big for his britches and he continues to support us and we gratefully appreciate it,” said Dominique Bryant.