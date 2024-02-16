Chaotic night in Lansing: Shooting, stolen vehicle blaze may be connected

Chaos unfolded in Lansing Thursday night after a shooting and a stolen vehicle fire. Now, police are investigating if both incidents are related.

Just before 8:30 p.m., Lansing police were called to the 18500 block of Wildwood Avenue for shots fired.

When officers arrived, they found shell casings and broken glass but no victims or suspects.

During the investigation, police say two people went to Community Hospital in Munster, Ind. in a vehicle riddled with bullet holes.

Both were treated for gunshot wounds and were later released.

Less than two hours later, Lansing police and fire were called at 10:05 p.m. to the 2300 block of 185th Street for a vehicle that caught fire.

A Hyundai Elantra was fully engulfed in flames, but no one was inside.

Authorities say the vehicle had Illinois registration and was reported stolen out of Lake County.

Both incidents may be related, but police are still investigating. Anyone with more information is urged to contact Lansing PD at 708-895-7150.