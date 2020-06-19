Charges dropped against man who said officer punched him while he was handcuffed

article

Charges were dropped Friday against a 28-year-old man whose attorney said he was punched multiple times in the head by a Chicago police officer while handcuffed.

Video of the incident appears to show the officer tackling and then repeatedly striking Sterlin Boston during an arrest in West Garfield Park on June 12, the Chicago Sun-Times is reporting.

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the officer’s actions during the arrest.

During a hearing Friday, Cook County prosecutors said they were dropping the charges against Boston, but did not provide additional information in court about the decision.