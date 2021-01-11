Charges filed after man shot on party bus on Near West Side

article

Two men are facing charges in connection with a shooting on a party bus early Sunday on the Near West Side.

Damon Fitzpatrick Brown, 27, is charged with a felony count of unlawful use of a weapon, Chicago police said. The other man, 35, is charged with a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a weapon on the public street or alley.

The shooting happened about 1 a.m. while the bus was traveling in the 2700 block of West Van Buren Street, police said.

A 25-year-old man was struck in the hip and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where his condition was stabilized, police said.

Brown and the 35-year-old were arrested at the scene and officers recovered a weapon, police said.