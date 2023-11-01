Expand / Collapse search

Chase Bank in Lombard robbed at gunpoint: police

By FOX 32 Digital Staff
Published 
LOMBARD, Ill. - A bank in Lombard was robbed at gunpoint Wednesday afternoon. 

Police responded to reports of an armed robbery at a Chase bank, located in the 200 block of Roosevelt Road.

When officers arrived, they learned that the suspect fled the scene.

Witnesses provided law enforcement with a possible suspect and vehicle description, which led authorities to locate and interview a person of interest. That person of interest was later cleared of any involvement.

The investigation is ongoing. 