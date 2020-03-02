Chatham crash involving school bus injures 10

Ten people were hurt in a crash involving a school bus Monday in Chatham on the South Side.

The crash happened just after 4 p.m. near 79th Street and South Cottage Grove Avenue, according to Chicago Fire Department officials.

A CTA bus hit a black vehicle which then struck the school bus, according to preliminary information from Chicago police.

Three people were taken to Saint Bernard Hospital — two in good condition and one in fair-to-serious condition, officials said. Three were taken to Jackson Park Hospital and three others were taken to South Shore Hospital in good condition.

Another person was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in fair-to-serious condition.

The fire department originally reported that all the transports were children, but later said no children were hospitalized.

All injuries were non-life threatening, police said.