Chatham drive-by shooting: Man inside vehicle killed

A 25-year-old man was killed in a drive-by shooting on Chicago's South Side Tuesday afternoon.

Around 1:57 p.m., police say the male victim was inside a vehicle in the 8800 block of S. Wabash Ave. when an offender in another vehicle drove by and fired shots.

The victim was struck multiple times in the body, police said. He was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition, and later pronounced dead.

Nobody was reported in custody.

The investigation is ongoing.