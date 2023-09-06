Man, 24, shot on Chatham sidewalk

A man was shot and hospitalized Wednesday morning in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 24-year-old was standing on the sidewalk when someone in a vehicle started shooting around 2:35 a.m. in the 8300 block of South Ingleside Avenue, according to police. He was shot once in the back and was transported by paramedics to the University of Chicago Medical Center where he was listed in fair condition.

No one is in custody as Area Two detectives investigate.

No further information was immediately available.