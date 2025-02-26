Cheretha Morrison disappearance: Family seeks closure four years later

The Brief Cheretha Morrison went missing on Feb. 26, 2021, while heading to pick up her daughter from school. Her vehicle was later found abandoned in a tow zone. Her family continues to search for answers and urges anyone with information to come forward.



Four years after Cheretha Morrison disappeared while on her way to pick up her daughter from Earle Elementary School, her family is still searching for answers and pleading for closure.

What we know:

Morrison was last seen on Feb. 26, 2021.

Days later, on March 1, her car was found parked in a tow zone near Birchwood in the 7400 block of North Winchester Avenue.

Her family, including her sister Oretha Miller, has continued advocating for her case and hopes someone will come forward with information.

"This has been a hard four years for me and my family to not have no closure on my sister," Miller said. "And then to think that we’re not advocating for my sister. I’ve been out advocating for my sister."

Morrison would now be 40 years old. She is 4-foot-11, weighs 140 pounds, and has several tattoos, along with a piercing on the lower right side of her lip.

What's next:

Her family is urging anyone with information to contact the Chicago Police Department’s Special Victims Unit at 312-747-8380.