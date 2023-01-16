Cheyann Klus: Remains of Downers Grove woman missing since 2017 found

The remains of a Downers Grove woman have been found more than five years after she went missing.

Cheyann Klus was last seen by her family on Nov. 27, 2017 at her home in unincorporated Downers Grove, according to the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office.

On Sunday, family of Klus posted on social media that her remains were found. She was positively identified last week using dental records, the Cook County Sheriff's Office said.

"As her immediate family [father, sisters, brothers, nephews] in mourning, we ask for privacy as we grieve the unbearable loss of a daughter, sister, aunt, and a human being. We plan to hold a private memorial service for Cheyann amongst us, but we hope that everyone can find solace in knowing that she has been found and respectfully laid to rest," Mariah Klus posted on Facebook.

In 2017, authorities learned Klus traveled to Chicago and was seen the night of Dec. 1 in the 2100 block of North Kilbourn in the city’s Hermosa neighborhood, the DuPage County Sheriff’s Office said.

In mid-December, investigators learned Klus may have been in the area of the Mallard Lake Forest Preserve in Hanover Park during the timeframe when she was last seen, the sheriff’s office said. The area was searched on Dec. 22, but Klus was not located and plans were made to search the area again in better weather.

The preserve was later searched for a second time with more than 100 personnel and five dogs, but Klus was still not located.

It is not known where or how Klus' remains were found.

The Cook County Sheriff's Office released a statement, saying in part: "The Sheriff’s Office will continue to work with Chicago Police to investigate the circumstances of her death, but we are grateful to help bring some measure of closure to Klus’ family."

No further information was immediately available.

Sun-Times Media Wire contributed to this report.