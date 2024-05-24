10 indicted in Chicago-area armored truck, ATM robbery conspiracy

Two sets of brothers were among 10 people indicted for allegedly conspiring to violently rob armored trucks and ATMs in Chicago's suburbs.

The following defendants face charges of robbery conspiracy and firearm offenses:

Devonte Davis, 27, of Chicago

Darrell Singleton, 19, of Calumet City

Corrie Singleton, 22, of South Holland

Elijah Singleton, 21, of Calumet City

Anthony Wilson, 22, and his brother Aveon Wilson, 23, both of Gary, Indiana

Brian Snyder, 24, of Chicago

Justin Cain, 25, of Chicago

Perry Maple, 21, of Chicago

William Cochran, 21, of Chicago

The indictment alleges the group used firearms in eleven heists and attempted robberies in 2022 and 2023, resulting in losses of at least $3.8 million. Locations included Lansing, Country Club Hills, Orland Park, Homewood, Blue Island, and Chicago Heights.

Notable incidents include a Halloween 2022 robbery where robbers forced a Brink's courier at gunpoint to hand over money in Lansing, and a May 2, 2023, robbery in Homewood where $1.1 million was stolen but later recovered. During another attempt on October 2, 2023, in Country Club Hills, robbers fired at a guard before fleeing in a carjacked vehicle.

Nine defendants have pleaded not guilty and are detained pending trial. Aveon Wilson remains a fugitive, with the FBI offering a $20,000 reward for information leading to his arrest and conviction.