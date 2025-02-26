Chicago abduction: 5-year-old girl taken by mother 2 weeks ago has been located

The Brief Chicago police have located 5-year-old Terianna Miller, who was abducted by her biological mother two weeks ago. Miller was last seen at school on Feb. 12 before her mother took her without consent from her grandmother, who has full custody. Police have not released further details on the case or the whereabouts of Miller's mother.



Chicago police have located 5-year-old Terianna Miller, who was taken from school by her biological mother two weeks ago.

Police issued an abduction alert for Miller on Wednesday. She was reported missing on Feb. 12.

On Thursday, police confirmed Miller was located, but provided no further details.

The backstory:

Miller was last seen by her grandmother, who has full custody of Miller, when she was dropped off at noon at her school in the 200 block of North Lavergne Avenue in Chicago.

The girl was abducted by her biological mother who picked her up from school without the grandmother’s consent, according to Chicago police.

Her mother has refused to return Miller and has stopped taking her to school. Their whereabouts are unknown, authorities said.

Description of Miller:

Miller is described as 3 feet, 6 inches tall, with brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing a school uniform consisting of a light blue polo shirt and dark blue uniform pants, police said.

What's next:

Further details on Miller's case and the whereabouts of her biological mother have not been released.

We'll bring more updates as they become available.