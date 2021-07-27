Chicago adds 9 states to COVID-19 travel advisory amid nationwide uptick

Chicago health officials added nine more states to the city's COVID-19 travel advisory Tuesday due to an uptick in cases across the U.S.

Alabama, Alaska, Arizona, Kansas, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas and Wyoming were added to the advisory due to having more than 15 cases per day, per 100,000 residents.

Arkansas, Florida, Louisiana, Missouri, Nevada and the Virgin Islands remain on the list of 14 locations on the advisory.

The travel advisory dictates that any traveler coming from those locations should obtain a negative coronavirus test no more than 72 hours prior to arriving in Chicago. Travelers may also quarantine for a 10-day period after arrival.

Chicago is averaging 165 new cases of coronavirus per day. Last week, the city was only averaging 94 cases per day, a 76 percent increase.

