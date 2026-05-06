Chicago airbag thefts: Dozens of vehicles targeted in crime spree

The Brief Chicago police are warning residents after at least 25 Hondas and Acuras were targeted in a recent string of airbag thefts. The break-ins happened overnight across multiple neighborhoods, leaving vehicles damaged and airbags missing. Authorities say similar thefts have been reported citywide this year and are urging drivers to take precautions.



Chicago police are warning residents after thieves broke into dozens of cars and stole airbags last month.

What to know :

The thefts happened over a period of the last two weeks of April and involved at least 25 cars that were either made by Honda or Acura, according to a CPD community alert.

Police said the thefts happened overnight and victims awoke to find their vehicles damaged and their airbags gone.

Big picture view:

Airbag thefts have plagued Chicago this year, with thieves targeting cars in several neighborhoods on all sides of the city. Police issued an alert in March about a string of thefts over a two-day period in the Wentworth, Grand Crossing and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods.

From late last December through early February, police reported dozens of airbag thefts from Honda vehicles in at least 16 neighborhoods.

Stolen airbags in Chicago

By the numbers:

The airbag thefts happened at the following times and locations:

4800 block of W. Monroe St. on April 17 at 6:45 a.m. (Austin)

4800 block of W. Monroe St. on April 17 at 10:00 a.m. (Austin)

4900 block of W. Adams St. on April 17 at 10:15 a.m. (Austin)

1000 block of N. Mayfield Ave on April 20 at 5:50 a.m. (Austin)

1000 block of N. Mayfield Ave on April 20, between 3 a.m. and 8 a.m. (Austin)

3200 block of W. Washington Ave on April 21 between 12 a.m. - 6 a.m. (Garfield Park)

200 block of N. Austin Blvd on April 23 at 3:30 p.m. (Austin)

3600 block of W. Lexington St. between April 27-28 between 10 p.m. - 8 a.m. (Garfield Park)

3500 block of W. Polk St. on April 28 at 7:45 a.m. (Garfield Park)

3600 block of W. Lexington St. on April 28 between 3 p.m. and 10:00 p.m. (Garfield Park)

3300 block of W. Chicago Ave on April 29 between 5 a.m. - 8 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Avers Ave on April 29 between 2:30 a.m. - 7:15 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Lawndale on April 29 at 7 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

900 block of N. Pulaski Rd on April 29 at 7:30 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Central Park Ave on April 29 at 8 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Avers Ave on April 29 at 8 am (Humboldt Park)

3500 block of W. Huron St. on April 29 between 10 a.m. - 12 p.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Karlov Ave on April 29-30 around 12:30 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Monitor Ave on April 29-30 between 7 p.m. - 7 a.m. (Austin)

1000 block of N. Kilbourn Ave on April 29-30 between 8pm - 7:30 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Kilbourn Ave on April 29-30 between 8 p.m. - 7 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

900 block of N. Kedvale Ave on April 29-30 between 10:30 p.m. -5 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

1000 block of N. Monitor Ave on April 29-30 between 11 p.m. - 8 a.m. (Austin)

4000 block of W. Cortez St. on April 30 at 3 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

4000 block of W. Thomas St. on April 30 at 4:19 a.m. (Humboldt Park)

What you can do:

Authorities are urging vehicle owners to take precautions, including using steering wheel anti-theft devices that cover the airbag area.

Anyone with information on the thefts is asked to contact Area Four detectives at (312) 746-8253 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com.

The video at the top of the story comes from a previous Fox Chicago report.