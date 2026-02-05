Chicago police investigate dozens of Honda airbag thefts in citywide spree

The Brief Police are investigating dozens of overnight vehicle burglaries targeting late-model Hondas across Chicago. Offenders broke windows and stole airbags from steering wheels in neighborhoods citywide. Detectives are asking for public help as the crimes continue.



Police are investigating dozens of overnight vehicle burglaries targeting Honda vehicles across Chicago, with dozens of incidents reported from late December through early February.

What we know:

According to a CPD community alert, offenders broke driver-side windows and removed airbags from steering wheels in the affected vehicles. The crimes occurred overnight in at least 16 neighborhoods spanning across the entire city.

Incidents were reported as early as Dec. 21 and continued through Feb. 4, with clusters of burglaries reported in the Bucktown, Portage Park, Jefferson Park and East Side neighborhoods. In several cases, multiple vehicles were hit on the same block during the same time window.

Police said the suspects are believed to be one or two men wearing jumpsuits. They may be driving a red Ford F-150, a black GMC pickup truck with stolen dealer plates, or a white four-door vehicle. No arrests have been announced.

800 block of West 16th St. on December 21-22, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.-8:05 a.m. (Near West Side)

900 block of West 18th St. on December 21-22, 2025 at 9:00 p.m.-9:30 a.m. (Lower West Side)

2200 block of West Mclean Ave. on December 21-22, 2025 at 4:00 p.m.-6:30 a.m. (Bucktown)

2000 block of West Armitage Avenue on January 14-15, 2026 at 4:30 p.m. -530 a.m. (Bucktown)

2300 block West Flournoy Avenue on January 15-17, 2026 at 9:00 p.m. -1130 a.m. (Tri-Taylor)

3900 block of North Recreation Dr. on 21-22 Jan 2026 at 0400 P.M - 1200 A.M. (Lake Front)

3900 block of North Recreation Dr. on 21-22 Jan 2026 at 0730 P.M - 0640 A.M. (Lake Front)

4700 block of North Marine Dr. on 21-22 Jan 2026 at 0730 P.M. - 0850 A.M. (Uptown)

4300 block of North Marine Dr. on 22 Jan 2026 at 0256 a.m. (Uptown)

4900 block of West Cullom Ave between January 30, 2026 at 08:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 06:00am (Portage Park)

3600 block of North Long Ave between January 30, 2026 at 11:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 08:10 am (Portage Park)

4900 block of West Montrose Ave between January 30, 2026 at 05:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 09:00 am (Portage Park)

5400 block of West Edmunds St on January 30, 2026 between 12:00am and 09:15 am (Jefferson Park)

4900 block of North Lester Ave between January 30, 2026 at 07:20 pm and January 31, 2026 at 09:45 am (Jefferson Park)

4400 block of North La Crosse Ave on January 31, 2026 between 12:00 am and 10:50 am (Portage Park)

4800 block of North Linder Ave between January 25, 2026 08:00 (Jefferson Park)

5500 block of West Edmunds St between January 30, 2026 at 11:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 03:00 pm (Jefferson Park)

3300 block of North Lamon Ave between January 30, 2026 at 10:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 02:00 pm (Portage Park)

6100 block of West Higgins Ave between January 30, 2026 at 08:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 04:00 pm (Jefferson Park)

3800 block of North Central Ave between January 30, 2026 at 04:00 pm and January 31, 2026 at 04:30 pm (Portage Park)

2700 block of South Wentworth Ave. on 23 Jan-24 Jan 2026 11:00 p.m. (Amour Square)

200 block of West 27th St. on 23 Jan-24 Jan 2026 08:00p.m.- 6:00 a.m. (Amour Square)

300 block of West 29th St. on 24 Jan 2026 3:57 a.m. (Amour Square)

9000 Block of Oglesby Ave on February 2, 2026 at unknown time (Calumet Heights)

13300 Block of Ave N on February 2, 2026 at 3:55 a.m. (Hegewisch)

11400 Block of Ave J on February 2, 2026 at 4:01a.m. (East Side)

10400 Block of Ave M on February 2, 2026 at unknown time (East Side)

10400 Block of S Green Bay Ave on February 2, 2026 at unknown time (East Side)

11100 Block of Ave L on February 2, 2026 at 4:22a.m. (East Side)

11100 Block of Green Bay Ave on February 2, 2026 at unknown time (East Side)

11000 Block of Ave M on February 2, 2026 at 6:05 (2 vehicles) (East Side)

11300 Block of Ave M on February 2, 2026 at 6:15a.m. (East Side)

100 Block of E 103rd St on February 3, 2026 at unknown time (Roseland)

11500 Block of S Cottage Grove on February 3, 2026 at 05:45a.m. (Pullman)

11000 Block of Talman Ave on February 3, 2026 at unknown time (West Morgan Park)

7700 Block of Merrill Ave on February 4, 2026 at unknown time (South Shore)

9900 Block of S Wallace St on February 4, 2026 at unknown time (Washington Park

What you can do:

Authorities are urging vehicle owners to take precautions, including using steering wheel anti-theft devices that cover the airbag area. Police also advise residents to remain alert for suspicious activity and to call 911 immediately if they witness a crime in progress.

Anyone with information on these thefts is asked to contact Chicago police or submit an anonymous tip to CPDtip.com and use reference # 26-CWP-004B.