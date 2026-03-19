Chicago police warn of airbag theft spree across multiple neighborhoods

The Brief Chicago police report a recent string of car burglaries targeting airbags across multiple South Side neighborhoods. Two suspects smash windows and steal airbags, fleeing in a gray or silver Hyundai Genesis SUV. Police urge residents to stay alert, report suspicious activity, and contact detectives with any information.



Chicago police are warning the public of a string of car burglaries targeting airbags in the Wentworth, Grand Crossing, and Chicago Lawn neighborhoods in the last two days.

What we know:

In each of the incidents, two male suspects smashed car windows and took the airbags from the steering wheels. They were last seen fleeing the scene in a grey or silver Hyundai Genesis SUV.

Dates and locations:

5400 block of South Shore between March 18–19, between 9:00 p.m. and 6:30 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

1700 block of East 55th Street between March 18–19, between 7:15 p.m. and 7:30 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

7000 block of South Crandon between March 18–19, between 9:00 p.m. and 9:00 a.m. (South shore)

6800 block of South Chappel on March 18–19, between10 p.m. and 7:40 a.m. (South Shore)

400 block of West Root between March 18–19, between 10 p.m. and 7:00 a.m. (Canaryville)

2200 block of East 70th Street on March 19, 2026, at 7:00 a.m. (South Shore)

5500 block of South Shore on March 19, 2026, at 7:50 a.m. (East Hyde Park)

What you can do:

Police are encouraging people to be aware of their surroundings, report any suspicious behavior, save and make a copy of any video surveillance, and call 911 if you're a victim.

Anyone with information should contact Area One Detectives at 312-747-8384 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #26-1-027CA.