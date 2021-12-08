Chicago Ald. fighting for release of report on Little Village implosion that covered community in dust

A Chicago alderman is fighting for the city to release its report on the Little Village implosion that covered the community in dust.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot's administration said Chicago's municipal law will not allow the city to release the report.

However, 22nd Ward Ald. Michael Rodriguez says that is not true, and that the city is misinterpreting the law to avoid being transparent.

In October, The Sun-Times reported that the city's outgoing inspector general had completed an investigation, and recommended disciplinary action against three city officials.