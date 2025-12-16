Fire at Uptown apartment building leaves woman, firefighter injured

The Brief A three-alarm fire at an Uptown apartment building injured a woman and a firefighter early Tuesday, according to officials. Several residents, including a child, were displaced as investigators work to determine the cause.



A three-alarm fire broke out Tuesday morning at an apartment complex in Uptown, leaving a firefighter and a woman injured.

What we know:

The fire started around 2 a.m. at a four-story apartment building located at 4909 N. Glenwood Ave., according to the Chicago Fire Department.

A woman was taken to Advocate Masonic Medical Center to be treated for smoke inhalation while a firefighter was transported to the same hospital with minor injuries, officials said.

At least sive people were displaced by the fire, including one child.

The cause of the blaze is under investigation by the Chicago Fire Department.

