Chicago Alderman George Cardenas announces resignation

Another Chicago alderman is stepping down.

Alderman George Cardenas, of the 12th Ward, will resign at the end of the month.

Cardenas is set to take a seat on the Cook County Board of Review after Tuesday's election. He's running unopposed, so Mayor Lori Lightfoot will pick someone to fill his aldermanic seat.

This is the fourth time this year the mayor has chosen a new alderman.

Cardenas’ last day will be November 30.