Chicago alderman removed from party positions over leaked text messages

Alderman Jim Gardiner has been kicked out of his Democratic Party positions over his leaked text messages.

The Chicago Tribune reports Cook County President Toni Preckwinkle stripped him of his posts.

The party also rebuked him out for what they're calling, "boorish, obnoxious, repugnant, rude, and vulgar conduct."

Gardiner has previously apologized for the leaked text messages, which he called a rant.

They involved him calling a city council member and another council member's aide a number of inappropriate names.

The alderman has not commented yet on Monday's news.