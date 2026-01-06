Chicago alderman pushes for action after latest CTA attack

The Brief A man and woman were stabbed late Monday on a Red Line platform, adding to recent violent incidents on CTA trains with no arrests announced. Ald. Jim Gardiner says CTA leadership has requested a meeting to discuss safety as police and private security increase patrols. Gardiner is calling for city, county, state and federal coordination — and funding — to improve transit safety.



New questions and concerns are emerging after another violent incident involving the Chicago Transit Authority.

A man and a woman were stabbed around 11 p.m. Monday on the 69th Street Red Line platform, police said. No arrests have been announced.

What we know:

Ald. Jim Gardiner said the latest attack highlights ongoing safety concerns across the CTA system. Gardiner, who has posted about transit safety on social media for months, spoke with FOX 32 on Tuesday.

Gardiner said he is not trying to criticize the CTA but wants riders to be more aware of their surroundings. He said the CTA’s acting president requested a meeting with him Tuesday to discuss improving public safety.

About two and a half weeks ago, Chicago police officers and private security canine units began patrolling some CTA stations following a series of violent incidents. Those included an attack in November in which a woman was set on fire on a Blue Line train.

In the past 48 hours, police reported an armed robbery on a Blue Line train near South Kedzie Avenue. Surveillance images of the suspects were released, but no arrests have been made.

The stabbings on the South Side Red Line platform also remain under investigation.

"I would like to see the state get involved, I'd like to see the county get involved and I'd like to see the city get involved. I would also like to see our city, our elected officials have a better relationship on the federal level so if we did have to seek more funds, which we are trying to get, that we can do so," Gardiner said.

What's next:

Gardiner said he looks forward to meeting with CTA leadership and hopes to bring multiple agencies together to address public safety concerns across the transit system.

