Chicago alderman shuts down illegal scrapyard operation on South Side

The Brief Ald. William Hall shut down an illegal scrapyard operation Sunday at a former restaurant in Chatham. Crews were removing scrap metal without permits; the city issued stop-work orders and blocked access. No arrests were made, but officials are monitoring the site amid ongoing dumping concerns.



A South Side alderman says he intervened after witnessing an illegal scrapyard operation in his ward Sunday evening.

What we know:

The incident occurred shortly after 5:30 p.m. at the site of the former Oooh Wee It Is restaurant, located on East 83rd Street in the Chatham neighborhood.

Sixth Ward Alderman William Hall said he received early reports from neighbors who heard unusual noise coming from the closed restaurant during the early morning hours.

Later that day, while returning home from church, Hall said he discovered the unauthorized operation in progress.

The restaurant reportedly had no permits on file with the city.

Hall livestreamed the scene on Facebook, showing workers clearing out the building. According to the alderman, approximately 12 people were on-site without proper authorization, and multiple trucks and vans were lined up to haul away copper and scrap metal.

To prevent further unauthorized work, city officials installed a concrete barrier to block vehicle access and issued bright orange "stop work" notices through the Department of Buildings. The notices order an immediate halt to all construction or removal efforts.

City records confirm two 311 complaints were filed at the location last week, citing construction violations and a lack of permits.

What's next:

Hall said the incident reflects a larger issue with fly dumping in the 6th Ward. While no arrests were made, police are monitoring the site to prevent additional unauthorized activity.

Any future work on the property, Hall said, will require full compliance with city permitting regulations.

The Illinois Secretary of State’s Office is also investigating ownership of the trailer left behind.