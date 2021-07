Chicago Animal Care and Control on Tuesday is giving away free collars and ID tags to pet owners for their pets.

The city shelter will be handing out the free tags from 10 a.m. to noon at 2741 South Western Avenue.

The giveaway is intended to help dogs and cats get back home quickly if they ever get lost.

The ID tags are limited to the first 100 people and a maximum of two per family.