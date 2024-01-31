Spread love in February: Chicago Animal Care and Control waives adoption fees in 'Love is in the Air' event

article

Chicago Animal Care and Control (CACC) unveiled its "Love is in the Air" adoption event, featuring waived adoption fees for all animals throughout every weekend in February!

Additionally, pets that have been at the shelter for 30 days or more will enjoy waived fees for the entire month.

Whether you're looking for a playful pup or a cozy companion, CACC has a variety of loving animals eager to become a part of your family.

You can visit Chicago Animal Care and Control during the "Love is in the Air" adoption event and meet the animals patiently waiting for their furr-ever homes.

Who knows, you might just find your Valentine among these adorable companions!