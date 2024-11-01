Chicago Archdiocese clears retired priest of decades-old abuse allegations

A retired priest in the Chicago suburbs has been reinstated following an investigation into allegations that he sexually abused a minor four decades ago.

Father William Killeen was asked to step aside from eight parishes last October after the accusations surfaced, stemming from his time at Saint Patricia Parish in Hickory Hills.

The Archdiocese of Chicago launched an investigation, alerting police and involving its Independent Review Board to review the findings. After examining the case, the board concluded there was no reasonable cause to believe Killeen had committed sexual abuse.

Following this determination, the board recommended closing the file and allowing Killeen to return to ministry.

In a letter addressed to the Saint Alexander Parish community, Cardinal Blase Cupich stressed the archdiocese’s commitment to protecting children, saying, "The welfare of the children entrusted to our care is our paramount consideration."

Cupich added, "At the same time, I am committed to restoring the good name of those so accused if the case is unsubstantiated."

Killeen retired in 2019 but occasionally celebrates Mass at several parishes.