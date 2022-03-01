Chicago archdiocese to offer ashes-to-go for commuters on Ash Wednesday

Catholics in Chicago can receive ashes during their commute on Ash Wednesday as part of a service being offered by the Archdiocese of Chicago.

In addition to parish locations in Cook and Lake counties, Catholics can also receive ashes at two Chicago CTA stops, Union Station and at both airports, according to the archdiocese.

Many Catholics will head to church throughout the day Wednesday to have ashes applied to their foreheads in the shape of a cross to mark the start of the Lenten season. The ashes used on Ash Wednesday are made from the palm branches used on the previous Palm Sunday.

People around the world celebrate Lent not by "giving up" something, but by "taking on" the practice of kindness or by resolving to say prayers every day.

Ashes are applied to the forehead of a commuter at an L train Stop during a celebration of Ash Wednesday in Chicago, Illinois. (Scott Olson/Getty Images / Getty Images)

The following locations will distribute ashes by clergy and staff:

CTA STATIONS

7 - 9 a.m.: 18th Street ‘L’ stop (Pink line station), 1710 W. 18th St., Chicago;

7 - 9 a.m.: Damen ‘L’ stop (Pink line station), 2010 S. Damen Ave., Chicago;

8 - 9:30 a.m.: Morgan ‘L’ stop (Green/Pink line station), 958 W. Lake St., Chicago;

5 p.m. at the Logan Square ‘L’ stop (Blue line station), West Logan Boulevard and North Milwaukee Avenue location;

5 - 7 p.m.: 18th Street ‘L’ stop (Pink line station);

5 - 7 p.m.: Damen ‘L’ stop (Pink line station)

UNION STATION

8 - 9:30 a.m.: Great Hall in Union Station, 255 S. Canal St., Chicago;

12:30 - 1:30 p.m.: Great Hall in Union Station

O'HARE AIRPORT

Mass schedule: 9 a.m., 11 a.m., 1 p.m., and 4 p.m.

Liturgical services schedule: 10 a.m., 12 p.m. 2 p.m., and 3 p.m.

Each ceremony will be 30 minutes in length. Holy Communion will only be given at Mass. Ashes will only be distributed during Masses or liturgical services.

O’Hare Airport Chapel is located in Terminal 2 - Mezzanine Level (Outside Security)

MIDWAY AIRPORT

