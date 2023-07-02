1 killed, 2 wounded in shooting on Chicago's SW Side

A teenager was killed and two other people were wounded in a shooting in Archer Heights Saturday night.

Chicago police responded to a report of shots fired in the 5300 block of South Kostner Avenue and found an unidentified male victim who was shot in the head.

The victim was transported to Christ Medical Center where he was pronounced. Police say the victim appeared to be 16-18 years of age, but he has not yet been identified.

A 19-year-old victim was transported to Mt. Sinai Hospital with gunshot wounds to the hand and leg. He is listed in good condition.

The other victim, a 52-year-old woman, was shot in the face and was transported to Christ Medical Center in good condition.

A witness told officers that an unidentified male offender was shooting from a silver sedan which was traveling on Kostner Avenue.

There is no one in custody, Area One Detectives are investigating.