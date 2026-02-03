Chicago-area boys volleyball team makes history with national qualifier win

The Brief 630 Volleyball became the first team from the Midwest to win a national qualifier on the West Coast at the 18 Open Level. Players and coaches say the win highlights the rapid growth of boys volleyball in the country. The team will compete in their high school seasons before returning to club play ahead of the national championships in July.



A Midwest boys volleyball team has made history by becoming the first from the region to win a national qualifier on the West Coast.

What we know:

630 Volleyball, an 18U boys team, captured the title at a national tournament in Phoenix earlier this month.

National qualifiers draw top club teams from across the country and are considered some of the most competitive events in youth volleyball.

What they're saying:

"This was the first time at the 18 Open level that a team from the Midwest has ever won," said Nick Maruyama, executive director and head coach of 630 Volleyball. "We’re super proud of the boys and the work they put in to make history."

For player Aidan McIntyre, the moment became real when he served the final point in the championship match.

"It just felt amazing," McIntyre said. "Watching my teammates do what they’re supposed to do, and knowing I just had to do my job for the team."

Maruyama also pointed to the rapid growth of boys volleyball nationwide, calling it the fastest-growing youth sport in the country.

"People see a tall kid and assume basketball," he said. "But boys volleyball is exploding. There are more scholarship opportunities now, and the college game keeps growing."

What's next:

The team will shift its focus to high school volleyball before regrouping for the club season later this spring.

Fans can follow the team’s progress through highlights and updates shared on social media at @630volleyball.