Chicago area faiths observe religious holy days on Friday

Jewish, Islamic, and Christian faiths were all observing religious holy days on Friday.

At Daley Plaza, the Chicago Archdiocese marked Good Friday with its annual "Way of the Cross" procession. The faithful marched through downtown to Holy Name Cathedral this morning for mass.

The total length of the walk was approximately two miles.

DOWNLOAD THE FOX 32 CHICAGO APP FOR BREAKING NEWS ALERTS

In addition, Pilsen’s Stations of the Cross procession returned after two years of live-streamed events. The procession recreates the final days of Jesus.

Hundreds gathered for the event this morning. The mass been a tradition in Pilsen since 1977.

Also, Passover begins Friday night. The Jewish holiday lasts seven days. The holiday commemorates the liberation of the Israelites from slavery in Egypt and their exodus to the Promised Land.

Advertisement

Passover runs through next Saturday.