Chicago-area firefighters learn how to handle electric vehicle fires

With the uptick of electric vehicles on roadways, one automaker is partnering with first responders to make sure they are trained on how to respond to emergencies involving EV’s.

With more and more electric cars being sold every year, General Motors is going around the country teaching first responders how to deal with accidents involving EV's, including firefighters from all across the Chicago area.

Firefighters and first responders gathered at MABAS headquarters in Wheeling on Wednesday to get hands-on training on what to do if they respond to a road emergency involving a battery-powered car.

Engineers from General Motors say most accidents involving EV's can be treated the same as a gas powered car.

The big difference is fire. Although it doesn’t happen, often, if the lithium-ion battery catches fire, first responders are being told to douse the car with as much water as possible, focusing on the battery itself without puncturing or piercing the battery.

"Getting water to the heat source and not spraying wildly on the hood or roof that are designed to repel rain water, right? So you got to get it to the heat source," said Joe McLaine, GM Engineer.

General Motors says it plans to build and sell more than one-million electric vehicles a year by the year 2025.