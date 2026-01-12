Aurora man sentenced after cache of guns, drugs seized from home

article

The Brief An 18-year-old Aurora man was sentenced to six years in prison after police found drugs and 13 guns, including a fully automatic weapon, during a raid last year. Investigators say Eric Rosales was dealing cocaine and believed to be armed when officers executed a search warrant at a home in April. Police seized nearly 90 grams of drugs and multiple firearms, including AR-15-style rifles and a stolen gun.



An Aurora man was sentenced to prison after a raid last year uncovered a stash of illegal drugs and 13 guns, including a fully automatic firearm.

What we know:

Eric Rosales, 18, was sentenced to six years in the Illinois Department of Corrections after pleading guilty to two felonies, the manufacture/delivery of cocaine and unlawful possession of a machine gun.

The investigation began in early 2025 when Aurora investigators learned that Rosales, who reportedly had gang ties, was involved in drug sales inside the city and believed to be armed.

In April, a search warrant was executed at a residence in the 12000 block of Gates Street where police recovered 13 guns and nearly 90 grams of cocaine, cannabis and THC cartridges. Among the guns seized were AR-15 style rifles, a sawed-off rifle, shotguns and another firearm that had been reported stolen.

Rosales, who had no prior criminal convictions, was sentenced on Nov. 14, 2025 and will be credited for time served.

What they're saying:

"This case underscores the Aurora Police Department’s continued commitment to disrupting illegal drug activity and removing dangerous weapons from our community," Aurora Police Chief Matt Thomas said in a statement. "The officers and investigators involved demonstrated outstanding teamwork and attention to detail, and their efforts directly contributed to making our community safer."