Chicago-area residents to see break on electric bill next month thanks to new law

Electricity consumers in the Chicago area next month will start collecting a billion-dollar break on their utility bills.

It's the result of a little-noticed safeguard that Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker's negotiators wrote into a new law guaranteeing a certain level of income for the nuclear power plants owned by ComEd's parent company. In case energy prices spiked way up, the power generating giant would have to share its windfall with consumers.

Russian president Vladimir Putin's shocking invasion of Ukraine caused exactly that.

"We proposed initially to support the nuclear plants because prices were low," said Rep. Ann Williams (D) Chicago. "But now that prices have spiked, we are going to be seeing this refund. And the bill was designed to provide just that."

Williams was one of the lawmakers involved in the deal to keep nuclear power plants operating as a carbon-free alternative to oil and natural gas.

While power-generating companies wanted to make it a one-way subsidy, the law that Pritzker eventually signed required utilities to share any unexpected windfall with local consumers.

So, beginning on June 1, Chicago and the suburbs will be one of the only places in America to see electric bills actually go down.

The Citizens Utility Board said a typical bill of about $85-per-month could drop to about $75, a decline of nearly 12-percent, because of the new law.

"Power prices are going up across the country. And, because of the climate and Equitable Jobs Act, ComEd bills are actually going down this summer, not up," said CUB spokesman Jim Chilsen.

CUB estimates the typical consumer in the city or suburbs will save $237 in the next 12-months, with some of that cash coming also because of favorable prices negotiated on the regional power capacity market.