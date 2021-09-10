Chicago area residents gather to remember 9/11

Across Illinois and the US on Friday, people gathered to remember 9/11.

Fenton High School was hosting its annual "September 11th Remembrance Program." It would feature active and retired first responders and military.

In addition, the Chicago Bears would present a donation to the 9/11 Remembrance Fund, benefitting Wood Dale and Bensenville police and fire departments.

Suburban Park Ridge is one of many communities across America marking 20 years since 9/11. They held a remembrance ceremony this morning in front of their City Hall. Officials say they did it today so that grade school children could participate.

The keynote speaker — Chicago’s former top cop Garry McCarthy — was NYPD’s second in command when the planes hit.

Meanwhile, suburban La Grange was asking businesses to remember the victims of 9/11. The businesses were placing two candles in their windows on Friday. The candles represent the Twin Towers.

Restaurants would also have a set table kept empty to honor those killed.

Back at Fenton High School in Bensenville, the head football coach hopes this evening's event helps create unity.

"It's about us as Americans that we can come together. We're in the middle of a pandemic and everything is political, but there was once a time in our country where we stood together as one and we hope this is one of those moments as well," Coach Matthew Lynch said.

The program will start at 6:45 p.m.