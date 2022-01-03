Chicago-area school district handing out COVID tests, requiring students to test negative before return

A suburban Chicago school district is handing out COVID-19 tests this week and requiring students test negative before they return to class.

Matteson District 162, which is based in Richton Park, has seven schools and about 2,900 students in pre-K through 8th grade.

In a letter from Superintendent Dr. Blondean Y. Davis posted online, the district said that rapid antigen COVID tests will be available for students to pick up on January 5 and 6 at their schools. The tests should be taken on Sunday, January 9.

Students will not be allowed back into their classrooms on January 10 until they present a printed copy or photo of their negative test result. The testing must be done within 24 hours of the return to school.

Matteson District 162's testing requirement comes as many other districts are choosing to go fully remote, with COVID cases rising across the country.

