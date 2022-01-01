Gary students will attend classes remotely during the first week of January due to rising COVID cases

Students in the Gary Community School Corporation will be attending classes remotely the first week of January because of rising COVID cases.

Students who do not have computers at home can pick one up on January 3 at their schools.

On Monday and Tuesday, students are expected to learn "asynchronously," which means students will do assignments but not have scheduled class time. From Wednesday through Friday, students will learn synchronously with their teachers.

The COVID test positivity rate in Lake County, Indiana, was at 19.58% as of Dec. 27.

