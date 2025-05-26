Chicago crime: Gunman shot man driving away after argument, police say

The Brief An argument on Chicago's South Side led to a shooting that left one man seriously injured. The man was in an argument with the gunman who shot at him as he tried to drive away.



A gunman shot and injured a man driving away after an argument on Chicago’s South Side on Sunday night.

The shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. in the 500 block of East 75th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

What we know:

A 37-year-old man was in a verbal argument with an unknown male offender on the sidewalk.

The victim left the scene in an SUV, and while leaving the area, he drove past the offender who was standing on the sidewalk, police said.

The offender had a handgun and fired shots at the SUV, hitting the victim twice in the leg and once in the arm.

The victim’s car came to a rest, and he was treated by paramedics. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center in serious condition.

No one is in custody in connection with the shooting, and area detectives are investigating.

What we don't know:

It was unclear what led to the argument.