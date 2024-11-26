Chicago man sentenced to more than 14 years for series of armed carjackings

The Brief A Chicago man was sentenced to more than 14 years in prison for a series of carjackings back in 2018. Prosecutors said Earrious Moore also shot two people during the crime spree in the Gold Coast neighborhood.



A man was sentenced to 14-and-a-half years in prison for a series of armed carjackings and shooting two people in Chicago in 2018.

Earrious Moore, 30, pleaded guilty earlier this year to carjacking, attempted carjacking, and firearm charges, according to federal prosecutors. A judge sentenced him on Friday.

Prosecutors said Moore stole three cars back in April of 2018, attempted to steal two others and shot two people in a series of crimes in Chicago.

In the final attempted carjacking, a victim sitting in a Mercedes-Benz in the 1400 block of North DuSable Lake Shore Drive in the Gold Coast neighborhood was shot in the back of the shoulder. Moore ran from that vehicle and was arrested by Chicago police in the lobby of a nearby building.

"The violence and terror the defendant wrought on the victims of his carjacking spree will likely never be forgotten by his victims and those who witnessed these appalling events," said Assistant U.S. Attorney Alejandro G. Ortega in the government’s sentencing memorandum.