Chicago armed robbery: Concealed carry holder shot twice, suspect struck in head

An armed robbery suspect, and a victim with a concealed carry license, are both in critical condition after exchanging gunfire Monday morning on Chicago's South Side.

Around 9:43 a.m., police say a 24-year-old man was walking toward his vehicle in the 7600 block of S. Carpenter St. when an unknown vehicle pulled up, an offender with a gun got out and then demanded the victim's property.

At this point, there was an exchange of gunfire. The victim was shot twice in the stomach, and the offender was struck in the head, the leg and back. They were both transported to University of Chicago Hospital in critical condition.

The investigation is ongoing.