Chicago armored vehicle robbery: FBI offers $10K reward, releases photos of suspect after guard shot
CHICAGO - Federal investigators are offering a $10,000 reward and sharing photos of a suspect accused of shooting a security guard during an armored vehicle robbery outside a Southwest Side bank last month.
What we know:
The shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2025, outside the Chase Bank at 4363 S. Archer Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.
Authorities say the incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. as an armored vehicle was at the bank. A 49-year-old security guard was shot twice, once in each thigh, during the robbery.
The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.
The FBI says the suspect made a verbal demand for money and showed a handgun, which he then fired during the encounter. The suspect escaped in a bronze Hyundai Elantra sedan with tinted windows.
Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man with a slim or athletic build. At the time, he was wearing a dark puffer jacket, a dark balaclava-style face covering, dark sunglasses, dark pants and dark athletic shoes.
Suspect in armored vehicle robbery | FBI
The FBI has released photos of the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear whether any money was taken during the robbery.
What you can do:
The FBI is asking anyone with information to call 312-421-6700 or submit tips, including anonymous ones, at tips.fbi.gov.
The Source: The information in this story came from FBI Chicago, the Chicago Police Department, and previous FOX Chicago reporting.