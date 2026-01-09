Expand / Collapse search

Chicago armored vehicle robbery: FBI offers $10K reward, releases photos of suspect after guard shot

By Nic Flosi
Published  January 9, 2026 11:13am CST
New details have been released as investigators search for the suspect who shot a security guard during an armored vehicle robbery outside a Chicago Chase Bank last month.

The Brief

    • A security guard was critically hurt in a shooting during an armored vehicle robbery outside a Chase Bank in Brighton Park.
    • The FBI is now offering up to a $10,000 reward and has released photos and new details about the suspect.
    • Investigators say the suspect is still at large and are asking the public for tips.

CHICAGO - Federal investigators are offering a $10,000 reward and sharing photos of a suspect accused of shooting a security guard during an armored vehicle robbery outside a Southwest Side bank last month.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2025, outside the Chase Bank at 4363 S. Archer Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. as an armored vehicle was at the bank. A 49-year-old security guard was shot twice, once in each thigh, during the robbery.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The FBI says the suspect made a verbal demand for money and showed a handgun, which he then fired during the encounter. The suspect escaped in a bronze Hyundai Elantra sedan with tinted windows.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man with a slim or athletic build. At the time, he was wearing a dark puffer jacket, a dark balaclava-style face covering, dark sunglasses, dark pants and dark athletic shoes.

Image 1 of 5

Suspect in armored vehicle robbery | FBI

The FBI has released photos of the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any money was taken during the robbery.

What you can do:

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call 312-421-6700 or submit tips, including anonymous ones, at tips.fbi.gov.

The Source: The information in this story came from FBI Chicago, the Chicago Police Department, and previous FOX Chicago reporting.

