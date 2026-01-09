Chicago armored vehicle robbery: FBI offers $10K reward, releases photos of suspect after guard shot

The Brief A security guard was critically hurt in a shooting during an armored vehicle robbery outside a Chase Bank in Brighton Park. The FBI is now offering up to a $10,000 reward and has released photos and new details about the suspect. Investigators say the suspect is still at large and are asking the public for tips.



Federal investigators are offering a $10,000 reward and sharing photos of a suspect accused of shooting a security guard during an armored vehicle robbery outside a Southwest Side bank last month.

What we know:

The shooting happened on Dec. 23, 2025, outside the Chase Bank at 4363 S. Archer Ave. in the Brighton Park neighborhood.

Authorities say the incident occurred just before 11:30 a.m. as an armored vehicle was at the bank. A 49-year-old security guard was shot twice, once in each thigh, during the robbery.

The man was taken to Mt. Sinai Hospital in critical condition.

The FBI says the suspect made a verbal demand for money and showed a handgun, which he then fired during the encounter. The suspect escaped in a bronze Hyundai Elantra sedan with tinted windows.

Investigators describe the suspect as a Black man with a slim or athletic build. At the time, he was wearing a dark puffer jacket, a dark balaclava-style face covering, dark sunglasses, dark pants and dark athletic shoes.

The FBI has released photos of the suspect and is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest and conviction.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear whether any money was taken during the robbery.

What you can do:

The FBI is asking anyone with information to call 312-421-6700 or submit tips, including anonymous ones, at tips.fbi.gov.