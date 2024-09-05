Chicago police warn of attempted kidnapping in Jefferson Park

The Brief A 7-year-old girl was targeted in an attempted kidnapping while riding her scooter in Jefferson Park. The offender, who was wearing a ski mask and driving a white van, fled after the girl escaped. Police are asking the public for help in identifying the suspect.



Chicago police are warning the public after an attempted kidnapping involving a 7-year-old girl in the Jefferson Park neighborhood on the city's Northwest Side.

The incident occurred on Saturday, August 31, 2024, at 4 p.m. as the girl was riding her scooter on the sidewalk in the 4100 block of North Marmora Avenue.

According to police, a man driving a white van exited the vehicle and said to the girl, "I'm going to take you."

The girl immediately got off her scooter and ran northbound on Marmora Avenue. The man drove off northbound on Marmora before turning westbound onto Berteau Avenue.

The suspect is described as a white man with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing an all-black ski mask, black shirt, black pants, and black shoes. The white van he was driving had windows on the rear and sides.

Chicago police are asking anyone with information to contact them at 312-746-6554.